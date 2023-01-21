How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: Live stream on TV or online and listen for free

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: The Premier League action continues as Chelsea travel to Liverpool. Here’s how to watch on TV and online or listen for free.

Liverpool and Chelsea have endured borderline disastrous starts to the Premier League campaign with two clubs regarded as prospective title challengers at the start of the season currently sitting 9th and 10th in the Premier League respectively. Both clubs have 28 points, which is a whopping 19 behind league leaders Arsenal.

Saturday’s clash represents a chance for both teams to get back on track as we head into the second half of the season.

Chelsea have been spending like the proverbial drunken sailor during the transfer window and it’s possible we’ll see a debut for splashy Ukrainian signing Mykhailo Mudryk on Saturday morning.

Liverpool could have the enigmatic striker Darwin Nunez back for this one, but it’ll be weeks before the reds have injured stars like Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino back.

The Anfield club got back to winning ways at Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek with a much changed team, while Chelsea got some respite in the Premier League last weekend with a win over Crystal Palace. However, it’ll only take a defeat at the weekend for the doom and gloom to once again descend over these historic clubs.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing clash on Saturday morning. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday January 21. The game is being played at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on television and online?

Tthe game is live on television and BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 11:30am.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Liverpool vs Chelsea live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

