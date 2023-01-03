HBO wrapped up the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus in mid-December 2022, but what about those of us who didn’t get a chance to experience it live?

Here’s how to catch up on the first and second seasons of the hit show right now.

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK

For those of us in the UK, you can stream both seasons of The White Lotus right now.

Season 2 premiered on October 30, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis both in the US and the UK until the season wrapped up on December 11. Both seasons are available to binge on Sky Atlantic and NOW as we write this.

The easiest way to stream the show is by picking up a NOW Entertainment membership. This plan is currently priced at £9.99 a month with the option to cancel at any time.

NOW is also offering a discounted Entertainment & Cinema bundle right now, which adds movies to your package for just £12 a month if you’re happy to commit to six months with the streaming service.

When does season 3 of The White Lotus start?

There’s no confirmed release date for season 3, but HBO confirmed the hit show had been renewed for a third season back in November, so we’d expect it to drop in late 2023 or early knockings of 2024.

There aren’t too many episodes to get through thus far as season 1 consisting of six episodes and season 2 has seven. The total runtime for each episode is around an hour, so you should be able to smash through the series easily before season 3 arrives.

What is The White Lotus about?

The White Lotus is a satirical comedy-drama series created for US network HBO that counts Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham among its cast of stars.

The series follows the guests and employees of the high-end resort chain The White Lotus over the span of a week, with dark dynamics and plot twists revealing themselves with every day that passes.

The first season takes place in Hawaii, while season 2 is set in Sicily with a combination of new and familiar faces heading to the resort.

You can watch the trailers for season 1 and 2 below: