CES 2023: Dates, news and what to expect

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the biggest tech event in the world, and provides a platform for companies to provide sneak peeks of all the gadgets set to launch in the year. CES 2023 is the next event for the conference, and will take place in January.

While last year was a muted affair for CES, with many companies pulling out at the last minute due to a rise in COVD-19 cases, it looks like CES 2023 will be back to its best in Las Vegas – at least at the time of writing.

Multiple major companies have already confirmed they’ll be present at CES 2023, including Google, Microsoft, LG, Sony, Qualcomm, Samsung and plenty more.

We’ve created this article to keep you up to date with the latest CES news, as we’ll be frequently updating it both before and during the event.

CES 2023 will take place between 5th January and 8th January in 2023.

On the 3rd January, CES 2023 will open to the media. It will kick off with both the ‘Tech Trends to Watch’ and ‘CES Unveiled’ events, offering an early look at upcoming gadgets.

There will be another media day on the 4th, where individual companies will hold their own keynote events. Companies such as AMD have already confirmed they’ll be hosting a keynote as part of CES 2023 on this day.

And then on 5th January, the public will be able to access the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to visit all of the exhibitions on show. The exhibitions will be open until the end of CES 2023 on the 8th of January. There will also be additional keynotes during these days.

What to expect from CES 2023?

All of the upcoming CES 2023 announcements are currently confidential, so we don’t know for certain what will be unveiled just yet.

That said, there are plenty of rumours doing the rounds of what gadgets could feature at CES. We can also look back at previous CES events to make educated guesses of the 2023 lineup.

Firstly, it looks like CES 2023 will have a big focus on computing products. Nvidia and AMD have both confirmed they’ll be attending CES, as the companies are expected to unveil more graphics cards as part of the new RTX 4000 and RDNA 3 generations.

It’s also highly likely that both companies will unveil variants of the new GPUs for high-performance laptops. We also think AMD and Intel will be showing off new processors, both for desktops and laptops.

These announcements will trigger a big domino effect in the laptop space, with companies such as Acer, Asus, HP, Dell and Lenovo launching new portables powered by the cutting-edge specs.

We’re also expecting there to be a big push on 8K TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. There’s been a big focus on bendable screens in 2022, so expect the trend to continue into CES 2023.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see many major smartphones announced at CES, with most manufacturers historically choosing to launch such products during MWC (Mobile World Congress) in late February instead. That said, Samsung did unveil the Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022 so we wouldn’t rule out a reveal for the successor.

A couple of manufacturers, such as LG and Razer, also tend to reveal high-concept devices during CES. Last year, we saw rollable phones and Razer’s smart mask – such projects aren’t guaranteed to hit stores, but show us what could be possible in the near future.

It’s also important to remember that CES isn’t just a platform for recognisable global brands. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for small start-up companies to show the world what they’ve been working on. In the past, we’ve seen robots, AR glasses and plenty more.

We’ll be updating this CES 2023 guide as soon as we start getting the first batch of announcements, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked if you want to keep up to date with all of the news.