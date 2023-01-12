How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea: Is the game on TV in the UK?

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV? There’s a rare Thursday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free.

If you told Fulham fans they’d go into a Premier League game with Chelsea in January above their west London rivals, they’d have laughed in your face.

However, half way through the season, the Cottagers have defied all expectations and currently sit 7th in the Premier League table, looking upwards at the European places.

Chelsea’s season has been disastrous thus far. New owner Todd Boehly began the campaign by firing Thomas Tuchel and his replacement Graham Potter has struggled to adapt to life at a Big Six club.

The Blues enter tonight’s game at Fulham in 10th place in the table with only 7 wins from 17 games. They’re 10 points behind the Champions League places and 19 points behind Arsenal at the summit.

You get the sense Potter needs to turn things around quickly if he is to survive his first season at Chelsea and a win tonight would certainly put a rosier spin on the campaign heading into the busiest time of the year.

All in all, it’s set up to be an intriguing London derby on a rainy Thursday night in the capital Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham vs Chelsea kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday January 12. The game is being played at Craven Cottage in Fulham, London. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live on television and online?

Yes, the game is live on television tonight ant BT Sport has the rights. You can tune in on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate from 7:00pm UK time.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Fulham vs Chelsea for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Fulham vs Chelsea audio stream here.

