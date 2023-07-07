The Ashes 2023 is turning into another must-see event, though at the moment it’s all going in Australia’s favour as they took a two-nil lead in the series.

Controversy is never far from the pitch when England and Australia bat against each other in the long-running cricket series, and there were plenty of complaints about Australia’s sporting behaviour in the second test after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught out Johnny Bairstow.

The series is happening in the UK but taking place across several venues with the third test taking place at Headingley in Leeds.

If you can’t be there, there’s another option to catch the option in 4K HDR. Here’s our guide on how to watch The Ashes 2023 in 4K HDR.

The Ashes 2023 key details

The 1st Ashes test match started on June 16th, the second test started on June 28th. Australia won both of those matches. If England want to have a chance of winning the series they have to win this test.

The third test at Headingley started on July 6th and ends on July 10th. Here are the dates for the rest of the series.

Fourth Test: Old Trafford, 19th – 23rd July

Fifth Test: The Oval, 27th – 31st July

How to watch The Ashes in 4K HDR

Sky owns the broadcast rights to The Ashes 2023 series, so before you scroll down the page for more information, you must be a Sky Sports subscriber to catch the action.

Still with us and interested? Once you are, or if you already are a Sky Sports subscriber, you’ll also need to purchase the Ultra HD pack to watch in 4K HDR (it also adds Dolby Atmos audio to your viewing pleasure).

Broadcasts of the test matches will be show on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) or Sky Sports UHD (Channel 903).

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports UHD are available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this rest of the test matches, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for cricket fans as it’ll cover any other races within a month.

