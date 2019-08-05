Samsung is building up hype for Wednesday’s Galaxy Note 10 unveiling with a mini-series of less high-profile launches. Last Wednesday, we were introduced to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, and today we’re expecting to meet the snappily named Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. For those of you who are in the market for a smartwatch, here’s how you can watch the Watch Active 2 launch as soon as it happens.

The Watch Active 2 will, of course, succeed the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, a wristpiece that we consider to be one of the best smartwatches around, thanks largely to its attractive design, breadth of features and excellent display.

We awarded the original Galaxy Watch Active four stars in our review, in which we wrote:

“It’s probably the prettiest Samsung watch to date, but has kept the same key features as the [Samsung Galaxy Watch] while costing up to £100 less. Sure, it’s higher maintenance and a bit more fiddly to operate than a standard Galaxy Watch, but it’s a great rival to any Android Wear watch or Fitbit Versa series band.”

Samsung is expected to officially pull the covers off its successor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, at 3pm BST today, and you’ll be able to watch the unveiling on the company’s website. Just follow this link.

The new Watch Active is expected to look very similar to the original, but reports have suggested that we can look forward to two big new features.

The new model will apparently have an ECG, which checks the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart, and leaks have also claimed that it will pack a rotating bezel for easier navigation.

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was priced at £229 at launch, and unfortunately we’re expecting the Watch Active 2 to cost slightly more.

Today’s show will (hopefully) set us up nicely for Samsung’s main event − the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 − on the evening of August 7.

