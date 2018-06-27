How to delete a Facebook account permanently in 3 simple steps

Whether you’re concerned about your online privacy or just getting tired of constant status updates from old school friends that you’ve since realised aren’t actually that cool, there are plenty of reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account – and it’s not as hard as you might think.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to delete Facebook step-by-step, including outlining the difference between ‘deactivating’ your account, and deleting it entirely.

If you’re thinking about deleting your account then you’re not alone. Between the Cambridge Analtyica scandal and increasing worries about the effect social media has on our individual and societal health, people are increasingly turning away from these sites that have come to dominate the internet.

Whatever your reason, deleting or deactivating your account is actually pretty easy. Here’s how you do it.

How to delete or deactivate a Facebook account – what’s the difference?

There are two different ways to get your Facebook account offline. The first is deactivating, which means:

You can reactivate your account whenever you want

People can’t see your Facebook Timeline, or search for you

Some information may remain visible (like messages you’ve sent)

Facebook saves your account info (like friends and interests) in case you reactivate

But deleting your account is a much more serious matter. If you delete your account:

Facebook delays deletion for a few days after the request is made. If you log in during the grace period, the deletion is cancelled

You can’t regain access to your Facebook account once it’s deleted

It can take up to 90 days for your data that’s stored in backup systems to be deleted. However, your info isn’t accessible on Facebook during this time

Some things aren’t stored in your account, like messages that you’ve sent to friends – these will remain active

Copies of some material (like log records) may remain in Facebook’s database, but are “disassociated from personal identifiers,” according to the company

Basically, deactivating is a way to cool off from Facebook for a while, while deleting is a permanent solution that you should think carefully about before choosing.

How to deactivate Facebook account

To deactivate your Facebook account, follow these four steps:

1. Click the account menu down arrow at the top right of any Facebook page in your web browser

2. Select ‘Settings’

3. Choose ‘General’ in the left column

4. Click ‘Manage your account’

5. Press ‘Deactivate your account’, and then follow the steps to confirm your decision

To reactivate your account after deactivating it, simply log into Facebook your e-mail and password. Your profile will be entirely reinstated.

How to delete Facebook account

Deleting your Facebook account is a serious decision, so make sure it’s something you really want to do. Whether you like it or not, social media is ingrained in society, and your Facebook profile can affect friendships, job prospects, and social opportunities. Remember that there are also ways to secure your Facebook privacy settings., if that’s your particular concern.

Plus, you may miss out on some ‘dank memes’ by deleting Facebook, and however grating it is in places, it’s also useful for plenty of things, such as keeping up with friends from abroad and organising events.

If you’re set on binning the social network off for good, click the following link and choose the ‘Delete my account’ option:

Before deleting your account, it may be worth downloading your Facebook data. To do this, follow these steps:

1. Click the account menu down arrow at the top right of any Facebook page in your web browser

2. Click ‘Download a copy of your Facebook data’ at the bottom of your General Account Settings

3. Choose ‘Start My Archive’

The file that begins downloading will contain your Facebook profile information, so be very careful about where you keep it.

