Facebook has been around for over a decade at this point, giving many of us plenty of time to amass a graveyard of old and unused groups.

If you’ve been thinking about giving your Facebook account a spring clean, we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to show you how to delete old and unused groups on your browser.

Deleting a Facebook group is a similar process to deleting a WhatsApp group, in that to delete the group you first need to remove all of its members.

This requires you to be an admin. If you’re not an admin, you won’t be able to delete the group so you’ll need to ask someone to give you admin rights if you want the group gone (or simply leave the group yourself if it’s only you interested in leaving).

To delete a group, the group’s creator also needs to be on board with the plan. If you made the group, that shouldn’t be a problem. If not, you might have to ask the creator to leave the group first before you can go ahead and delete it.

What you’ll need

A Facebook group you want to delete

Admin rights to that group

The Short Version

Go to Facebook Find the group Delete all the members from the group Remove yourself from the group

How to delete a Facebook group Step

1 Go to Facebook.com You can do this in a browser on most devices, but we’ve used a laptop in our examples. Step

2 Click Groups The icon will be at the top of your screen. Step

3 Select the group you want to delete It should be listed under the Groups You Manage tab. Step

4 Click Members You can click the link directly under the header or the Members tab below that. Step

5 Hit the three dots next to any member’s name You may need to scroll down to find the list of members. Step

6 Select Remove Member This options will be at the bottom of the drop-down list. Step

7 Click Confirm to boot them from the group Make sure to repeat steps 5 to 7 for each person in the group. Step

8 Click the three dots next to your own name At this point, you should be the only person left in the group. Step

9 Select Leave Group This will probably be the only option. Step

10 Click Delete Group That’s it! The group has been deleted.