Hamburg vs St Pauli − Where and when to watch today’s Hamburg derby

The Volksparkstadion plays host to the fiercest derby in German football this afternoon, with Hamburg and city rivals St Pauli set to clash in the 2. Bundesliga. Expect an incredible atmosphere, unbelievable tifos and, hopefully, goals aplenty. Here’s how to tune in to Hamburg vs St Pauli today, no matter where you are.

Hamburg vs St Pauli kick-off time

The Hamburg derby is set to kick off at 12pm GMT, which is 1pm local time in Hamburg − where the game, naturally, is being played.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 7am Eastern Time or 4am Pacific Time. Anyone fancy an early rise?

Hamburg vs St Pauli TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Hamburg vs St Pauli is being shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage will begin just before kick-off.

How to live stream Hamburg vs St Pauli − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Hamburg vs St Pauli − Match preview

The Hamburg derby was a rare treat until Hamburg’s shocking relegation from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2017/18 season. Since then Hamburg and St Pauli have faced off three times in the league, resulting in one draw and a win apiece.

Hamburg are undoubtedly the better-resourced and more successful of the two clubs, but St Pauli have a cult following all over the globe, thanks to the club’s strong left-wing values and the supporters’ punk reputation.

Despite beating Hamburg earlier this season, they’ve been struggling on the pitch. They’re 14th (out of 18) at the moment, and relegation is a genuine fear.

Hamburg, meanwhile, are second, and could go level on points with league leaders Arminia if they win today.

This may turn out to be the final Hamburg derby for a while.

