Halo: The Master Chief Collection begins its journey on PC this December

Microsoft and 343 Industries have announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will begin arriving on PC this December, starting with the beloved Halo: Reach.

Currently not available as part of the collection on any platform, Bungie’s Halo Reach will make its debut on December 3 across Windows 10 and the Xbox One family of consoles. As is the case with many exclusives, it will also be free as part of Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement was made during X019 in London earlier today where Trusted Reviews was in attendance trying out some of the company’s most exciting upcoming projects including Bleeding Edge, Flight Simulator and the aforementioned Master Chief Collection.

Halo: Reach on PC will support 4k resolutions, improved visual features and performance if your gaming hardware is impressive enough to truly support it. Given the game’s age, hopefully this won’t be a feat too hard to achieve.

Microsoft has confirmed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will receive a staggered release on PC, with Reach to be followed by Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3 and Halo 4. Many of these games have never been on PC before, and we’re keen to see them looking better than ever.

‘The Master Chief Collection is a must for Halo fans. Yet this is one HD remake that doesn’t have to rely on nostalgia: these golden greats can stand the test of time,’ reads our review, highlighting how this time capsule of Halo’s history is well worth experiencing – especially if you’re thinking of picking up Halo Infinite when it launches alongside Xbox 2 next year.

I played one of the early missions of Halo: Reach on PC and it’s incredibly smooth, although the act of playing one of these shooters with a mouse and keyboard feels admittedly alien. It’s a series that has seldom abandoned its console roots, so you can always plug in a controller and use that on PC if you’re a purist. Either way, it will be awesome to see the sci-fi franchise find a new audience next month.

