Google Stadia Sale: Here are the bargains available to Stadia players right now

Google Stadia has been repeatedly ribbed for its expensive games library, but thanks to the latest Stadia sale, gamers can pick up some great titles for less. Our guide to the sale explains the very best of the titles on offer.

Our original review of the Google Stadia platform explained: “You can only buy games through Google’s own digital store, which means prices aren’t competitive. The Stadia Store currently prices Mortal Kombat 11 at £49.99 (not final), despite being available for less than £30 on PS4 and Xbox One via Amazon. Steam shares this issue with Stadia, but the former remedies this by slashing game prices in seasonal sales. It remains to be seen whether Google will adopt the same solution.”

The Division 2 ($9.99)

The Division 2 has been hugely popular since release. The Tom Clancy title fine-tuned the groundbreaking formula of The Division, to pit players against each other, and against AI enemies, in a dystopian version of America in the near-future. It’s a third person shooter, with a shared online world and plenty of compelling action.

In Trusted Reviews’ appraisal of The Division 2, our reviewer said: “For my money, The Division 2 is the best of the shooter genre. Anthem might be shinier, Destiny might have more going on, but The Division 2 combines challenge, gameplay and a compelling / simple progression system into one bundle.”

Now, the Stadia store is offering 67% off The Division 2. If you’ve not played yet, it’s a great time to try the all-action shooter out. For those wanting to take the Division experience further, you can grab the Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $47.99 – that’s 40% off.

Metro Exodus ($20.00)

Metro Exodus is another dystopian shoot-em-up. This time players blast their way through a terrifying vision of Russia based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s post-apocalyptic Metro novels.

You play Artyom, a man who emerges – Fallout style – from an underground labrynth to (most likely) wreak havoc and destruction on the series of enemies who try to capture, imprison and kill you. Not everyone tries to kill you though and Metro Exodus offers some intriguing interludes in entertainingly imagined friendly settlements.

Our reviewer described Metro Exodus as “a reversal of the normal big-budget shooter ideal: rather than your protagonist moulding the world around them, here the world and conflicts you encounter have a profound effect on Artyom who, as a silent protagonist, bends to your whims. If you’re affected by what you have seen, so is Artyom.

“Gunplay is much sharper than previous iterations, and while the guns can be tricky to use until they ‘click’, they look the part, and have a deep set of customisation options that change not just how the gun looks, but also how it feels.”

Now there’s 50% off Metro Exodus. If you want to go further, then the Gold Edition is available for $29.25 and the DLC content included in that edition is also sold separately and discounted in the sale.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood ($25.49)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes the usual Nazi-obliterating style we’ve come to expect from the franchise and adds in some younger protagonists and a splash of enjoyable co-op play.

The game, a co-op focused shooter, sees players take control of series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters Soph and Jess. They pick up the family profession – killing Nazis – pretty readily and proceed to tear their way round Paris in this latest addition to the series.

Our review said: “The usual Wolfenstein brilliance is here, and MachineGames have shown they’ve got a great handle on splattering fascists. They should be commended for being bold enough to take big risks here, and several of those risks have paid off, while those that haven’t only served to make the game a great deal weirder.”

You can pick up Wolfenstein: Youngblood with a 15% discount on the Stadia store right now.

If you want to pick up one of these games in the sale, simply head over to the Stadia store. There are loads of other great titles on offer too, including Assassins Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal.

