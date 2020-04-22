Mobvoi has reduced the TicWatch E2 in one of its first discounts on the smartwatch.

Already an affordably priced smartwatch at £145.99, you can now save across the TicWatch range with the TicWatch E2 coming in at an exceptionally fantastic value for money – with an 8 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews to boot. You can now shave £21.90 off the TicWatch E2’s RRP and bag the smartwatch for only £124.09, making it one of the best options available right now around that price point. Make sure you sprint towards this deal, though – it’s only around until April 26th.

Dubbed “a well-rounded smartwatch at a budget-friendly price for anyone not looking for deeper fitness analysis” in our review, the TicWatch E2 is most certainly a fantastic smartwatch for those entry-level runners and gym-goers alike looking to more closely monitor their daily exercise and find the motivation they need to keep moving.

One of the E2’s standout features is its large 46.9mm watch face with 1.39-inch display, offering a bright colour palette with the AMOLED panel making text and images easy to view. Even at the original price, this feels like a premium feature that far succeeds the TicWatch E2’s price point. Better still, it offers an always-on display, so it can, fundamentally, tell you the time… at all times. What a concept.

As well as its gorgeous display, the TicWatch E2 smartwatch also boasts 5ATM water resistance, giving you ample tracking for when you’re hitting the local pool, on top of built-in GPS for precise tracking out and about, and a battery life that, while it doesn’t quite match its 2-day promise, will certainly see you to safely to end of each day.

Powered by Wear OS, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, you can also benefit from an excellent array of proactive sports modes that automatically detect different exercises. This is done through TicMotion AI algorithms to better track what you’re doing.

With incoming smartphone notifications and a 24 hour heart rate monitor to boot, this is an exceptionally equipped smartwatch for its price, and will more than do the job for many. Priced at just £124.09, just remember that the deal will only be around until April 26th, after which, it’s as good as gone.

