Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Photos’ brilliant AI features are going free

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amid rumours Google is planning to charge users for AI features in Search, the company is dropping the paywall behind some other powerful AI features.

The company has announced its popular AI-powered Magic Editor and Magic Eraser features will soon be free to all Google Photos users on iOS and Android.

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Mobiles UK is offering the Moto 40 foldable with 100GB of data for £19.99 a month with no upfront cost. Plus, you’ll get a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data, £0 upfront
  • £19.99 a month
View Deal

Previously these features, and others like Photo Unblur and Portrait Light, they’ve been the preserve of subscribers to Google One cloud storage users. That perk is now available to everyone.

“With the right editing tools, your photos can really shine. Google Photos has several features to help you enhance your pictures without pro-level editing skills, from removing a distraction in the background to unblurring a fuzzy shot. And now we’re bringing those capabilities to even more people,” the company said in a blog post.

The paywall will drop on those features on May 15 and begin gradually rolling out to users across the platform divide. However, free users will only get ten Magic Editor saves per month. If you wish to get unlimited saves, you’ll need the 2TB storage subscription tier from Google One.

Magic Editor is a particular coup for Google Photos users as it only launched on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro last October. The generative AI feature has been a big hit as it enables users to reposition subjects completely, or change the colour of the sky, without the need for photo editing nous.

Photo Unblur uses AI to clean up shots and works surprisingly well, while the familiar Magic Eraser tool gets rid of unwanted background items and pesky photo bombers. Finally Portrait Light enables users to “adjust the position and brightness of light in photos.”

You might like…

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
What is Magic Editor? Google Photos’ next big AI advance explained

What is Magic Editor? Google Photos’ next big AI advance explained

Chris Smith 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words