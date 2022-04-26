If you’re constantly running short on storage, you may have come across Google’s cloud storage service, Google One.

But, what is Google One? And, how does it differ from Google Drive?

Read on to discover everything you need to know about Google’s iCloud Plus alternative, including what each plan includes, how much a subscription costs and whether it’s actually worth signing up for one…

What is Google One?

Google One is a premium cloud storage service from Google that can be used to upload and organise your files, or increase your existing Drive, Docs, Sheets and Gmail space from the free 15GB included with a basic Google account.

You can also use it to back up the photos, videos, contacts and files on your Android phone in full resolution, and there’s a VPN built into the Google One app for 2TB subscribers that will encrypt your activity when you surf the web on Android or iOS.

There are three paid plans available:

100GB for £1.59 a month

200GB for £2.49 a month

2TB for £7.99 a month

All three plans include the option to share cloud storage with up to five family members, while the 200GB plan also includes 3% cashback when you spend money in the Google Store and the 2TB plan offers an even chunkier 10% cashback.

Each plan also includes the promise of “extra member benefits”, with perks such as exclusive hotel prices, along with access to Google’s team of experts for help with products and services.

What’s the difference between Google One and Google Drive?

Google One is a set of subscription-based cloud storage plans that expand upon the limited amount of storage that comes free with a Google account, while Google Drive is the place all your files are stored.

Google explains the difference as follows:

“Google Drive is a storage service. Google One is a subscription plan that gives you more storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Plus, with Google One, you get extra benefits and can share your membership with your family.

“How you use Google Drive doesn’t change, so you don’t have to worry about losing or transferring anything”.

Is Google One worth it?

For Google Drive and Docs frequenters and Android smartphone users, Google One is an easy way to increase the storage available to you at an additional cost.

The best way to determine whether you’ll get the most out of Google One is to look at your current Google Drive usage. If you’ve almost run out of storage with your free 15GB, you’ll likely appreciate the additional space Google One offers for your photos, files and documents.

iOS and Mac users, meanwhile, will probably get more use out of Apple’s iCloud Plus expanded storage plans, which also comes with security-focussed perks like Private Relay and Hide My Email.