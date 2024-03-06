Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google One UK users get some brilliant, free perks

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is adding significant upgrades for Google One subscribers in the UK, surprisingly, at no extra cost.

Users who subscribe to the 2TB Google One tier now get free access to Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware, which offers premium features for the smart home products.

Save 34% on the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Save 34% on the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is being offered at a hefty 34% discount over on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 34%
  • Now £299
View Deal

That’s a value of £7.99 a month for Fitbit Premium and £6 a month for Nest Aware. If you happen to be subscribing to both already, alongside your 2TB Google One subscription, that’s quite a saving over the course of the year.

Nest Aware offers a number of perks for owners of the Nest security cameras, doorbells, smoke detectors, smart displays, and speakers.

Features like 30-days of video event recording, recognition of familiar faces, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm alerts, notifications glass is heard breaking and emergency calls.

Fitbit Premium includes daily readiness scores, offers a library of video workouts from expert trainers, deeper sleep stats, all of which goes beyond the features offered by the free Fitbit app. Google One 2TB costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month, so this is a significant reward for those subscribers.

The subscription gets your plenty of storage for Photos, Drive files and Gmail, while unlocking some exclusive photo editing features. Subscrbers get 10% back on their Google Store purchases and there’s VPN access for multiple devices.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit and Nest are finally paying dividends, it seems.

You might like…

Google One VPN arrives in UK as new subscriber perk – here’s how to get it

Google One VPN arrives in UK as new subscriber perk – here’s how to get it

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Google One vs Google Drive: Should you be paying for cloud storage?

Google One vs Google Drive: Should you be paying for cloud storage?

Hannah Davies 4 years ago
Google One Features: The successor to Google Drive cloud storage explained

Google One Features: The successor to Google Drive cloud storage explained

Chris Smith 6 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words