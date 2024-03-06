Google One UK users get some brilliant, free perks

Google is adding significant upgrades for Google One subscribers in the UK, surprisingly, at no extra cost.

Users who subscribe to the 2TB Google One tier now get free access to Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware, which offers premium features for the smart home products.

That’s a value of £7.99 a month for Fitbit Premium and £6 a month for Nest Aware. If you happen to be subscribing to both already, alongside your 2TB Google One subscription, that’s quite a saving over the course of the year.

Nest Aware offers a number of perks for owners of the Nest security cameras, doorbells, smoke detectors, smart displays, and speakers.

Features like 30-days of video event recording, recognition of familiar faces, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm alerts, notifications glass is heard breaking and emergency calls.

Fitbit Premium includes daily readiness scores, offers a library of video workouts from expert trainers, deeper sleep stats, all of which goes beyond the features offered by the free Fitbit app. Google One 2TB costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month, so this is a significant reward for those subscribers.

The subscription gets your plenty of storage for Photos, Drive files and Gmail, while unlocking some exclusive photo editing features. Subscrbers get 10% back on their Google Store purchases and there’s VPN access for multiple devices.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit and Nest are finally paying dividends, it seems.