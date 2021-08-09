Google One VPN arrives in UK as new subscriber perk – here’s how to get it

Google has confirmed its home-grown VPN service is now available to Google One subscribers in the United Kingdom.

The VPN service, which is an added perk for those on the 2TB (and above) storage plan and encourages users to shield their web activity, especially when on unprotected networks.

Connection is available by a single tap within the Google One app and can also be accessed within the Quick Settings within Android for even faster access. Naturally, it’s only available on Android devices for now.

In a blog post back in October, the company explained: “To give you peace of mind that your data is safe, we’re announcing the new VPN by Google One on our 2 TB and higher plans to provide an extra layer of online protection for your Android phone.

“We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone’s online traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers.”

The VPN by Google One service was announced last October as a bonus for subscribers in the United States. As well as the UK, it is being expanded to other countries including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

To add the one-tap VPN access to the Quick Settings panel on your phone, just follow the instructions below:

From the top of your screen, swipe down twice.

At the bottom left, tap Edit edit.

Scroll until you find the VPN by Google One .

Touch and hold VPN by Google One. Then drag the setting to where you want it.

To add a setting, drag it up from “Hold and drag to add tiles.”

To remove a setting, drag it down to “Drag here to remove.”

With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on the way, it’s worth noting that Google also offers Google One 2TB subscribers 10% off hardware purchases from the Google Store. In the UK, Google charges £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.

We’d always recommend protecting your web activity with a virtual private network. Here our some of the best VPN options.