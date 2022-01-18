Google changed the white noise sound on its speakers and people aren’t happy

Anyone who regularly uses the white noise feature on their Google Home or Nest might have noticed some changes.

If you’re someone that prefers to fall asleep with a little background noise, you may have used the white noise feature on the Google Home devices, triggered by the phrase, “Hey Google, play white noise”.

Earlier in the week Google actually changed the white noise ambient sound, which has resulted in a lot of complaints and confusion from users.

The first few complaints came in on Wednesday, with threads on Reddit and the Google Nest Community page allowing users to vent their frustration about the changes.

There are currently over 100 complaints, with people claiming that the new ambient noise file is “quieter and shorter,” as well as “muffled”.

People have also noticed that the file loop has changed, with many suggesting that the original file had a better looping transition that’s less distracting, as the new one loops every 10 minutes, instead of every hour.

One user did upload the original white noise file to Google Drive, however, to listen you would have to upload it to YouTube Music and cast the audio.

Many are instead hoping that Google will give users the choice between the new and old files when talking to Google Assistant.

If you’ve been affected by the white noise change, you can have a listen to the other ambient noises that Google Nest and Home offer. Check out the list below to see all the options that are available.

Relaxing sounds

Forest sounds

Nature sounds

Country night sounds

Ocean sounds

Rain sounds

River sound

Water sounds

Runnign water sounds

Babbling brook sounds

Thunderstorm sounds

Oscillatingfan sounds

Fireplace sounds

White noise sounds

Let us know on Twitter how you feel about the new changes; do you miss the old white noise, or are you happy to listen to something new?