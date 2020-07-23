Xbox Series X release date could land in November, according to Microsoft CFO

The release date for Xbox Series X could land in November, according to a Microsoft CFO answering a question asked by Bloomberg.

For months, the release window of Xbox Series X has been vaguely described as “Holiday 2020” with no exact month or date being brought up by Microsoft.

Now, it seems the dust is finally starting to clear. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood addressed this in a recent investors call, describing the release window for Xbox Series X as “still on track” for a “November holidays” launch. That’s still somewhat vague, but nails things down to a month.

This comment is given further weight by a recently leaked release date for Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon, which has been confirmed as a launch title for the upcoming console. According to a recent Microsoft Store listing, it’s set to launch on Friday, November 13, 2020. That sure sounds like a good day to launch some hardware, too.

With the Xbox Games Showcase taking place later today, there’s a possibility we’ll find out more about the console’s release date in just a few short hours. However, Microsoft has said that it will be focusing on first-party games only, and fans shouldn’t expect any news on hardware until next month. Still, there’s always a chance they’ll slip something in about it.

For what it’s worth, Sony also remains silent on the pricing and release date details for PlayStation 5, having unveiled the console design and a number of major titles a few weeks ago. It could be that the two console giants are waiting for the penny to drop, or seeing who will act first and spring their upcoming machines true details to the public.

We’ll be reporting on all the news and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest developments. I won’t lie, the wait for Halo Infinite is killing me.

