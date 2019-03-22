Xbox boss: “We will go big” at E3 2019 in response to Google Stadia

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has responded to the announcement of Google Stadia, stating that Microsoft “will go big” at E3 2019 this June.

Earlier this week saw the announcement of Google’s upcoming streaming service, Stadia, which aims to bring all the biggest and best games to your browser.

As the company claims, the future of gaming “isn’t a box” but instead awaits us in the Cloud. While we’ve concerns for the service and its overall impact on gaming, it’s undeniably exciting.

It seems that Phil Spencer was watching closely, too. Following the announcement, an internal memo (via Thurrott) was sent out to the Xbox team outlining its plans for the coming months.

“Today we saw a big tech competitor enter the gaming market, and frame the necessary ingredients for success as Content, Community and Cloud. There were no big surprises in their announcement although I was impressed by their leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new WiFi controller.

But I want get back to us, there has been really good work to get us to the position where we are poised to compete for 2 billion gamers across the planet. Google went big today and we have a couple of months until E3 when we will go big.”

Spencer is likely referring to xCloud, Microsoft’s upcoming streaming service that aims to bring its library of Xbox titles to a range of different devices. Speaking of, Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch!

Given that both Sony and Electronic Arts aren’t holding conferences at E3 2019, the floor is open for Microsoft to get a headstart on the next generation of consoles with Xbox Two.

Google Stadia is due to release in select territories before the end of 2019, although pricing, gaming selection and a number of other factors are yet to be unveiled.

