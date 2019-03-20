The first Xbox Live game for Nintendo Switch has been confirmed

Cuphead is coming to the Switch, and it’ll be the first game to support Xbox Live on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Announced by Microsoft and StudioMDHR at GDC on Wednesday, the integration with Xbox Live will come as a post-launch update in the coming months.

In a blog post, Microsoft said the port will be the first time Xbox Live experiences will be available beyond Windows and Xbox consoles. However, Chris Charla, the Senior Director of ID@Xbox, didn’t go into specifics on how Xbox Live will be integrated.

He wrote: “Growing out of these recent discussions, we are partnering with StudioMDHR to investigate bringing Xbox Live features beyond Xbox and PC to Nintendo Switch. Yes, this means that fans will now have the opportunity to experience StudioMDHR’s award-winning debut game on Nintendo Switch with Xbox Live!

“We’ll be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months. Given the early stage of our work with StudioMDHR, the Xbox Live features will appear in a post-launch update to Cuphead on Nintendo Switch. We’d like to thank Studio MDHR and Nintendo for their help in this investigation!”

Rumours of a partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo began last month, with iOS and Android also tipped. It is also thought the Xbox Games Pass subscription service will become available on the Switch in the near future, clearing the way for a major franchise like Forza or Gears of War to be playable on the console.

For now though, the accord begins with the platformer Cuphead, which was first released on Xbox One and PC in 2017. We praised the game for its incredible ’30s style cartoon visuals, challenging boss battles and addictive gameplay. We’re sure it’s one Switch fans will come to love.

Are you hoping Game Pass arrives on the Switch? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.