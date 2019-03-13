Microsoft showcases Project xCloud with Forza Horizon 4 on your phone

The latest episode of Inside Xbox provided us with a hands-on demo of Microsoft’s Project xCloud technology.

During the demo we saw Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 4 being streamed and played on a smartphone, more specifically, an Android model.

The video features Julia Hardy accompanied by Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of cloud gaming as she plays Forza Horizon 4 with an Xbox controller via bluetooth.

“We’re developing Project xCloud not as a replacement for game consoles, but as a way to provide the same choice and versatility that lovers of music and video enjoy today,” Choudhry wrote in a blog post. “We’re adding more ways to play Xbox games.”

It seems to work seamlessly, and the idea of playing games of this magnitude on your smartphone with such ease is an exciting idea. That is, if it works as planned.

Likely not coincidental, this comes just a week before Google is set to unveil its own gaming streaming ideas at GDC 2019, which was teased earlier this week.

Microsoft will also be at GDC later this month giving a talk on Xbox Live and the idea of expanding its service to other platforms, with one rumour bringing up Nintendo Switch.

