More PS5 details were announced during the ‘Future of Gaming’ showcase, including a slew of new games and our first look at the console design. However, Sony has still left a few questions unanswered including cross-generation compatibility.

Sony has already caused a bit of confusion by saying some PS4 titles will work on PS5, but not all. But what about vice versa? We’ve done some digging to find out whether PS4 games will work on PS5.

Will PS5 games work on PS4?

No, any game disc labelled for the PS5 will not run on the PS4.

Since PS5 games are optimised for next-gen hardware, including 4K resolutions, increased SSD speeds and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a PS4 console will not be compatible.

Related: PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Don’t fret though, as it’s likely many games set to launch on both platforms, with CyberPunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already confirmed to work across both PS4 and PS5. More will likely follow, particularly third-party titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and Dying Light 2.

However, the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Drift Apart have already been confirmed to be exclusive to the PS5, so you’ll have to upgrade to the next-gen console in order to play it. Other examples such as Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 are also expected to only be available on PS5.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

On a more positive note, Sony has confirmed that select PS4 game discs will work on the PS5, although is yet to reveal which PS4 games will be compatible. Mike Cerny has claimed that the majority of the top 100 most played PS4 games will work with the PS5 at launch, which will no doubt please those who are still trying to play through their massive backlog.

The official PlayStation blog says, “We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions.”

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…