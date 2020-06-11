Gran Turismo 7: New title announced at PS5 games launch

During Sony’s PS5 game reveal event we got the first official glimpse of the next Gran Turismo game. Here’s all we know so far about Gran Turismo 7.

Sony is set to unveil a number of titles coming to PS5 at tonight’s Future of Gaming event, and one of them is the next iteration of the long-running racing sim. We don’t know much so far, but we’ll be updating this page as we learn more about the game.

Even if there’s a long wait ahead of us, we’re more than ready for another ride, so Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know alongside all the latest news, reveals and our very own wishlist.

Gran Turismo 7 release date

A launch window for Gran Turismo 7 hasn’t been discussed by Sony nor Polyphony Digital and it wasn’t mentioned during the launch event. We’ll update this page when we know more.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Gran Turismo 7 news

During the Future of Gaming event we saw the first footage of GT7 and got the actual confirmation the game exists. We saw rocky locales, what looked like changing weather and a very sim-like racing experience. From the footage it looked like classic Gran Turismo.

Gran Turismo 7 trailer

Sony has just unveiled the first look at GT7 and you can see the footage below.

Gran Turismo 7 wishlist

A more realistic damage model

Despite being a realistic simulator, Gran Turismo has never adopted a damage model representative of how it’d actually be if you crashed a fancy Ferrari into a brick wall. Of course, you need to take some liberties so the vehicles still remain playable after a bit of damage, but seeing it reflected in some form of aesthetic or mechanical manner would be great.

Gran Turismo has a huge variety of different cars so this model would reflect differently on whatever you choose. For example, a super-car might be hindered far easier than a formidable Range Rover designed to take some punishment. For purists, an option to switch off such a feature could also be included.

Dynamic weather system

One of the finest things about PS4 exclusive Driveclub was its absolutely gorgeous weather system. It remains of the best-looking things on Sony’s console and is a joy to witness. This made the absence of something similar in Gran Turismo Sport a bitter pill to swallow.

Despite possessing lovingly crafted car models , they lacked a sense of life when driving through bland environments. Gran Turismo 7 is in a perfect position to implement such a system, and we’re sure it’ll look gorgeous on PS4 Pro.

Related: God of War

A bigger, more meaningful campaign

Gran Turismo 7 should have a solo campaign that’s more than just a sequence of generic events with little flavour or variety. There was an ample number of them available in GT Sport and beating them was incredibly satisfying, but they all felt relatively similar in the end.

What about a meaningful narrative or progression system alongside the usual simulator fare. It has the potential to provide a series that has maintained the same tone for almost two decades with something new and exciting.

Let us beep the horns!

This is a bit of a silly complaint, but not being able to beep our precious horns in Gran Turismo Sport was a gaming tragedy. You can pop on your indicators and all that good stuff but it seems Polyphony Digital frown upon a cheeky horn or two.

We really want this feature to return so we can bug our friends both on the sofa and online.

Related: Days Gone

What’s on your wishlist for Gran Turismo 7? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…