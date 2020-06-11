After months of waiting, we finally know what the PlayStation 5 is going to look like. We also know that there won’t be just one model launching in the latter months of 2020.

Along with the standard PS5, Sony has also announced the PS5 Digital Edition, which, as the name suggests, is a console that’s focused purely on delivering your games and media through digital means. It’s a similar approach to the digital version of Microsoft’s Xbox One S.

The biggest difference between these two consoles can be seen in the images: While the PS5 has the traditional drive for your physical games and movies, the Digital Edition does not. Instead of discs, you’ll have to get all your games via the PlayStation Store.

We hadn’t heard any rumblings of this up until the announcement and Sony didn’t really delve too much into any other differences between the two machines. For instance, if we’re having to rely solely upon downloads, will the Digital Edition come with a larger SSD inside? Possibly upping the sub 1TB drive that was previously said to be inside the PS5.

What seems more likely at this stage is that the Digital Edition will be cheaper, allowing Sony to offer some form of the PS5 experience at a price that isn’t quite as high. We’re still yet to see any firm pricing for either of these and we doubt the existence of this disc-less model will do anything to quell the fear this is going to be a very pricey box. Features like 8K support, ray-tracing and SSD don’t come cheap, after all.

Another thing to note is that you’re not just losing access to physical games, but movies too. The PS5 packs a UHD Blu-Ray player for playing back 4K UHD discs, something that was missing on the PS4 Pro. If you’re seriously into 4K media, and don’t want to be stuck with streaming, we’d suggest plumping for the version with a disc drive.

The only other information about whether these consoles will differ comes from the photos. Both have the same design, come in a white and black colour and are paired with a DualSense controller. Losing the disc drive does make the Digital Edition look slimmer, and we suspect lighter too, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Both consoles also seem to pack a USB-A and USB-C port on the front.

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition – Early Thoughts

Well, we weren’t expecting this. Two versions of the PS5 asks more questions than it answers and we’re keen to learn more details, especially surrounding pricing and internal storage size. Keep an eye on this article for all the latest updates and information.

