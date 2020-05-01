The Last of Us 2 will ship on two discs and take up a tonne of space

The Last of Us 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and the ambitious sequel is going to take up a hell of a lot of space on your console and will ship on two discs.

According to a new post on the official PlayStation website, where the game has once again been made available for pre-order, The Last of Us 2 will take up a massive 100GB of space on your console. Also, a console game shipping on two discs is almost unheard of.

So, why is it going to take up quite so much memory? The game’s director, Neil Druckmann, previously said: “What we realized pretty early on is that we were putting together Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and longest game in our 35 year history. To tell this kind of story the game needed to be massive.”

That “kind of story” will see central protagonist, Ellie, enter a huge world and undertake a wide variety of missions to help herself and others to survive and thrive in the post-apocalyptic American wilderness.

The addition of survival, crafting and stealth skill trees also add some RPG elements which the original game didn’t really feature. So, this second installment is a bit more of an open-ended, genre-mixing experience.

We imagine the main reason for whopping 100GB of space is the detail we are set to see in the game’s uncompromising world. Equally, the game has a host of new mechanics that weren’t present in the original. New ways to move around undetected and to camouflage Ellie in the environment, in order to ambush your foes.

Altogether it’s a game we’re really looking forward to. Sadly, a huge leak spilled the beans on the game’s plot this week so, if you’re impatient, you can already look up everything that’s going to happen to Ellie. We’d recommend holding out though – this game could be special.

