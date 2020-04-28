Naughty Dog, Sony react to ‘heartbreaking’ The Last of Us 2 leaks

Sony and developer Naughty Dog have expressed disappointment after crucial The Last of Us 2 plot details were leaked online.

A near complete version of the game was posted online, including chapter selection, unfinished multi-player code and all of the cut scenes. That’s left gamers desperately trying to avoid spoilers for the next 6-7 weeks before they can get the game in their hands.

Naturally, Sony and Naughty Dog are equally perturbed by the leak, given The Last of Us 2 is the most anticipated game of 2020. Given the quality of the narrative we’ve come to expect from Naughty Dog, the leak of the plot and cutscenes will be particularly galling for fans stumbling upon them.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Naughty Dog said: “We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same. It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others.

“The Last of Us Part II will be in your hands. No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

In his own subtweet, director Neil Druckmann said he was “heartbroken” by the leak.

Sony issued a statement of its own, via Eurogamer. The PlayStation-maker said: “We’re disappointed that anyone would release unauthorized pre-launch footage of The Last of Us Part II, disrupt years of Naughty Dog’s hard work and ruin the experience for fans worldwide.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, and ask that viewing or sharing of the unauthorized footage be avoided.”

The leaks went widely public just hours before Sony confirmed a new June 19 release date for the twice-delayed sequel. Sony had hoped to launch the PS4 exclusive on May 29, but felt forced into changing plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

