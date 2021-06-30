Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS Plus July games include Call of Duty, WWE and a little love for PS5 owners

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has outed a bumper crop of big name PS Plus games for July, headlined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The 2018 first-person shooter from Treyarch can be downloaded on PS4 and PS5 for free from July 6. The multi-player centric entry into the classic franchise will be available to download until August 2 for PlayStation Plus members.

The FPS is joined by the more recent WWE 2K Battlegrounds game on PS4 and PS5, while the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is also among this month’s available titles. Sony is keeping Sega’s Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown available for a second month too, if you haven’t downloaded it yet.

Let’s delve a little deeper into this month’s offerings;

There are three multiplayer modes to battle through here, including the beloved Call of Duty Zombies experience. There’s also the battle royale-inpired Blackout mode which would go on to inspire the standalone Warzone game.

Our reviewer called it “a bold reinvention of a series that desperately needed it,” praising the “AAA implementation of a battle royale” as “a fascinating thing to play.”

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best list Jade King 4 months ago
Best PS4 Games 2021: All the games you definitely need in your collection

Best PS4 Games 2021: All the games you definitely need in your collection

Best list Jade King 6 months ago
Black Ops Cold War ‘Armada’ multiplayer reveal provides a ‘holy s***’ moment

Black Ops Cold War ‘Armada’ multiplayer reveal provides a ‘holy s***’ moment

Best list Chris Smith 10 months ago

The cartoonish, arcade-style grappling action is a far cry from the lifelike WWE 2K sims of the past. There’s local and online multiplayer as well as a new story mode. Classic characters like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin battle current WWE superstars, while special match types like Steel Cage and Royal Rumble are also available.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

The new PS5 version (only) of this game arrives on PS Plus promising 4K native resolution with a target of 60FPS gameplay.

In a blog post, Sony explains: “Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

A Plague Tale Innocence

Last month’s games, Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango, are available until July 5

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.