PS Plus July games include Call of Duty, WWE and a little love for PS5 owners

Sony has outed a bumper crop of big name PS Plus games for July, headlined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The 2018 first-person shooter from Treyarch can be downloaded on PS4 and PS5 for free from July 6. The multi-player centric entry into the classic franchise will be available to download until August 2 for PlayStation Plus members.

The FPS is joined by the more recent WWE 2K Battlegrounds game on PS4 and PS5, while the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is also among this month’s available titles. Sony is keeping Sega’s Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown available for a second month too, if you haven’t downloaded it yet.

Let’s delve a little deeper into this month’s offerings;

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

There are three multiplayer modes to battle through here, including the beloved Call of Duty Zombies experience. There’s also the battle royale-inpired Blackout mode which would go on to inspire the standalone Warzone game.

Our reviewer called it “a bold reinvention of a series that desperately needed it,” praising the “AAA implementation of a battle royale” as “a fascinating thing to play.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

The cartoonish, arcade-style grappling action is a far cry from the lifelike WWE 2K sims of the past. There’s local and online multiplayer as well as a new story mode. Classic characters like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin battle current WWE superstars, while special match types like Steel Cage and Royal Rumble are also available.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

The new PS5 version (only) of this game arrives on PS Plus promising 4K native resolution with a target of 60FPS gameplay.

In a blog post, Sony explains: “Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Last month’s games, Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango, are available until July 5