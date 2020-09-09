Black Ops Cold War ‘Armada’ multiplayer reveal provides a ‘holy s***’ moment

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer experience, ahead of the game’s official launch on November 13.

There are some new game modes to yell you about, including VIP Escort, Combined Arms and Fireteams. Judging by the footage on show today, the online portion of the game will not be reinventing the wheel in terms of combat, but there are some great new maps to look forward to also.

The new modes include VIP Escort, which is a 6×6 tactical matches which will see two teams alternate between attack and defence. Despite what the name suggests, this isn’t a battle with a high-end sex worker. The defending team will help a VIP escape under fire from the offensive squad.

You may have seen the leaked footage of this mode featuring a match set in Miami Beach, which featured the neon signs and gaudy design we all associate with South Beach.

Next up is Combined Arms, which will see two teams of 24 players attempt to capture a number of zones within the map. Points are awarded along the way and the first team to 400 points walks away with the W.

Fireteam includes ten teams of four players will go at each other on large maps and battle over land, air and sea. This is more of a sandbox experience that will allow gamers to respawn onto an inactive teammate. Gamers will also be able to parachute into a teammates vehicle.

Speaking of maps, the pick of the bunch appears to be the new Armada offering, which will see players battle each other by taking zip lines between ships. You’ll be able to commandeer jet skis, gunboats and half sunk vessels during the battle and it looks fun as hell. IGN played it for 15 minutes in the video below:

The trailer also sees the special forces go to battle across various terrains, incline the Angolan dessert, a wintry scene in Uzbekistan and conduct operations in the forests of Russia’s Ural Mountains.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.