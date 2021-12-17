Nintendo adds 5 new Mega Drive games to Switch Online, including a pair of classics

While the Switch Online + Expansion Pack has flattered to deceive since its launch this autumn with pricing and quality of experience among the chief complaints among Switch owners.

However, Nintendo had promised more games would be arriving over time. While the expansion is focused on adding N64 games, there are also a wealth of Sega Mega Drive classics and today we’ve got a quintet of Sega games joining the service to accompany the launch line up.

The newcomers include well known 16-bit classics like Altered Beast, Dynamite Heady, while the much-loved ToeJam & Earl is also along for the ride. The December update, which also includes Thunder Force 2 and Sword of Vermillion, is available right now.

You can see the trailer from Nintendo below:

The full line-up of Mega Drive / Genesis games available via the Switch Online expansion pack is as follows:

Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Sword of Vermillon

Thunder Force 2

ToeJam & Earl

Nintendo has promised more games will be added over time. Personally, I’d like a bit of the Domark F1 game Codemasters’ Micro Machines games. A bit of Cool Spot, Desert and Jungle Strike, the Disney Aladdin and Lion King games, and Eathworm Jim wouldn’t go amiss either. Any advance on that? Let us know your faves at Trusted Reviews on Twitter.

Nintendo still has a way to go to ensure the Switch Online + Expansion Pack represents good value for gamers, given it costs $50 per year in the United States, compared to the $20 a year the regular subscription (with SNES and NES games). More MegaDrive and more N64 games, please.