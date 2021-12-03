Nintendo confirms the next N64 game to come to Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that the next N64 game to come to Switch Online is Paper Mario.

Back in October, Nintendo announced its Expansion Pack for the Switch Online service, which brings retro N64 and Sega Mega Drive/Genesis games to the modern console.

The first title was officially announced on Nintendo of America’s Twitter, and I’m sure everyone will be thrilled to learn that it’s Paper Mario.

Paper Mario will arrive on the Expansion Pack + Switch Online service on 10 December, so you can start playing Mario well into the festive season.

Paper Mario was originally released in 2000 for the N64. There have been several sequels and spin-off’s that feature RPG-style turn-based combat, with the most recent Paper Mario: The Origami King coming out in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch.

That’s not to say that Expansion Pack hasn’t seen some pushback. The fee is £34.99 for a single-person 12-month subscription and £59.99 for the up to eight accounts family option.

When compared to services like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus you’re getting a lot less for your money, as these services offer more games as well as big blockbusters.

And looking at titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – which comes under the SEGA AGES brand – it costs just £5.99 from the UK Switch eShop, so if you’re after specific titles it might turn out cheaper to just buy them separately.

However, you do get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise expansion when you sign up for Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which launched on 5 November. The update could turn out to be good value with a lot of included content if you already own the base game.

Other N64 games available on the service include Mario 64, Starfox 64 and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. More titles will likely be added over time