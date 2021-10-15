 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch Online N64 and Mega Drive expansion pack is annoyingly expensive

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo has announced the cost of its Switch Online + Expansion Pack, featuring N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, and it’s not a pretty sight.

The gaming giant has significantly increased the price of the current Switch Online membership from $19.99/£17.99 to $49.99/£34.99 for gamers wishing to sign-up for the expansion.

That’s close to double the price for UK gamers and a 150% increase for gamers in the United States.

It’s a remarkable increase considering there are only nine N64 games joining the existing NES and SNES archive games already part of the service. Nintendo has pledged another seven N64 games will arrive in future, but it’s still a hefty outlay.

Nintendo is also bundling in 14 of the best games from the Sega Mega Drive era, including the likes of Sonic 2, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage 2, when the Expansion Pack lands on October 25.

Those wishing to enjoy the Expansion Pack primarily to enjoy older games might be disgruntled to learn part of that inflated fee is for an Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC that’s arriving in November.

As well as the games, Nintendo has also released new wireless controllers for the N64 (with rumble pack support) and Sega Mega Drive controllers, for a more authentic gameplay experience. They’re expensive too, as £39.99/$49.99 each. Those aren’t exactly cheap either, are they?

You might like…

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Upcoming Switch Games 2021: All the big hits coming our way this year

Upcoming Switch Games 2021: All the big hits coming our way this year

Jade King 7 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 9 months ago

The launch games for the N64 Expansion Pack are as follows: Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Sin and Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story.

Nintendo has also promised the following additions at an unspecified date: Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, F-Zero X

The launch games for the Genesis/Mega Drive expansion are: Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Strider.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.