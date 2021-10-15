Switch Online N64 and Mega Drive expansion pack is annoyingly expensive

Nintendo has announced the cost of its Switch Online + Expansion Pack, featuring N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, and it’s not a pretty sight.

The gaming giant has significantly increased the price of the current Switch Online membership from $19.99/£17.99 to $49.99/£34.99 for gamers wishing to sign-up for the expansion.

That’s close to double the price for UK gamers and a 150% increase for gamers in the United States.

It’s a remarkable increase considering there are only nine N64 games joining the existing NES and SNES archive games already part of the service. Nintendo has pledged another seven N64 games will arrive in future, but it’s still a hefty outlay.

Nintendo is also bundling in 14 of the best games from the Sega Mega Drive era, including the likes of Sonic 2, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage 2, when the Expansion Pack lands on October 25.

Those wishing to enjoy the Expansion Pack primarily to enjoy older games might be disgruntled to learn part of that inflated fee is for an Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC that’s arriving in November.

As well as the games, Nintendo has also released new wireless controllers for the N64 (with rumble pack support) and Sega Mega Drive controllers, for a more authentic gameplay experience. They’re expensive too, as £39.99/$49.99 each. Those aren’t exactly cheap either, are they?

The launch games for the N64 Expansion Pack are as follows: Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Sin and Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story.

Nintendo has also promised the following additions at an unspecified date: Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, F-Zero X

The launch games for the Genesis/Mega Drive expansion are: Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Strider.