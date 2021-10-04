New 512GB expansion cards for Xbox Series X leaked

New Seagate expansion cards, with less storage, have been leaked for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are Microsoft’s latest gaming consoles to be released, with more powerful graphics and greater visual fidelity.

However, one of the bigger gripes people have with the next-gen console is the memory, as the Series X has 1TB of storage, while the Series S only has 512GB.

Since game downloads are getting bigger and bigger each year, with Call of Duty nearing the 100GB mark, it’s important to make sure you have sufficient storage options.

There are Xbox Series X and Series S SSD cards that you can purchase to give you some more storage options, with the Seagate official 1TB expansion card being particularly popular.

However, if you’re on the lookout for an expansion card it’s important to note they don’t come too cheap, with the Seagate 1TB costing as much as £200 on sites like Amazon UK.

The good news is there might be a cheaper way to expand your storage, as Windows Central has reported on a 512GB Xbox storage expansion card from Seagate, that should be a lot cheaper than the 1TB option, given that it only has half the storage capabilities.

The article also mentioned that the new storage solutions might be coming in time for the holiday period and could be on shelves by the end of the year.

Promotional materials have also started popping up in some US retailers, so Seagate night be debuting its new storage expansion cards pretty soon.

Seagate is also releasing a USB-based SSD deep storage solution that will allow you to store data and games separately from your internal storage. This is also expected to come out at the same time as the 512GB SSD.

We have no information on the price of the new SSD’s and what shops they will start cropping up in, but we’ll make sure to update this story if Seagate or Microsoft give any word on the new accessories.