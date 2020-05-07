Today will see Microsoft hold its very first Xbox 20/20 stream, providing our very first look at next-generation gameplay on the Xbox Series X.

This new rendition of Inside Xbox will provide a detailed look at a number of third-party titles, including a gameplay premiere for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Chances are Xbox Series X will be the lead platform for Ubisoft’s open-world epic.

Microsoft has been keen to stress that today’s presentation will focus solely on third-party titles, with the likes of Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga being saved for a stream in the Summer.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about today’s stream including all the times, where you can watch it and more. We’re expecting some cool news, so come along for the ride.

Xbox Series X Showcase stream – Where can I watch it?

You’ll be able to catch the stream as it happens on YouTube, Mixer and Twitch. It will also be available to watch on-demand alongside all the major trailers immediately afterwards, too.

Xbox Series X Showcase dates and times – When is it?

The stream will begin at 4pm BST/9:00am PT on Thursday, May 7. Given lots are working from home or on lockdown right now, it should be easy to sneak away and watch things without any issues.

Xbox Series X Showcase news and announcements – what do we expect to see?

As we mentioned earlier, Ubisoft has confirmed that today’s stream will feature our very first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla outside of the announcement trailer.

Beyond this – everything else in the show’s lineup remains a mystery. We know it will focus solely on third-party titles, so perhaps we’ll see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza 7 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 make an appearance.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…