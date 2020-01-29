After being acquired by Microsoft back in 2018, Ninja Theory has been hard at work on a number of distinct projects – ranging from Bleeding Edge to Project Mara – and now it is returning to its Hellblade franchise with an all-new entry.

Senua’s Saga is posed to be one of the major launch titles for Xbox Series X, set to showcase the next-generation console’s capabilities when it comes to both visuals and performance. It will also explore distinct themes of mental health to a deeper level than ever before, but we’re hoping this is handled tastefully as Hellblade transforms into a full-blown series.

While we don’t know a huge amount about it thus far, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga including all the latest news, release date, trailers and more.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga – What is it?

Senua’s Saga is intended as a direct sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and will once again feature its heroine battling against an assortment of demons both mental and physical.

It will once again draw inspiration from legends and myths of Norse Mythology for its setting, characters and creatures. We know little about it thus far, although we imagine it will be equally as harrowing as what came before it.

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga release date – When is it coming out?

First announced at The Game Awards 2019 alongside the Xbox Series X console, no release date has been given for Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga.

It is being presented as a flagship launch title for the hardware, so we can likely expect it to arrive in the latter months of 2020. It’s worth nothing that it won’t be exclusive to Series X, and will also be coming to both Xbox One and PC at launch.

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga trailer – Check out the reveal footage

The only glimpse at Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga we’ve seen thus far comes from its beautiful reveal trailer, which has been confirmed to be running in real-time on Xbox Series X hardware. It’s clear that Microsoft is hoping to flaunt the visual capabilities of its upcoming console with this one. See it for yourself below:

Related: Everything we know about Halo Infinite

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga gameplay – What can we expect?

At the time of writing we’ve seen absolutely no gameplay footage for Senua’s Saga, and that will likely remain the case until Microsoft decides to showcase more of its console in the coming months. Chances are – Hellblade 2 will be at the front of the pack once games are in the public eye.

We imagine it will once again be a third-person action adventure with a focus on exploration, combat and puzzles, much like its predecessor. While its narrative and thematic elements were seen as fantastic by many, the gameplay aspects of Hellblade were somewhat under-baked. Combat was repetitive, and movement didn’t possess the weight and presence we would’ve liked.

That being said, it was still incredibly immersive thanks to wonderful enviromnents and audio design. Given it now has Microsoft’s financial backing, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga will likely be refined in all the right ways. We’re expecting finer visuals, better gameplay and a more complete, experimental story.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…