Grab a Dualshock 4 controller and a gaming classic for just £39.99 in this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing with it 48 hours of bargains across the internet, and there are already plenty of gaming discounts and offers to be found at the online retailer.

One of the niftiest bargains we’ve spotted is being offered by Amazon UK and allows you to choose between a Dualshock 4 and PS4 exclusive of your choosing for just £39.99.

Deal: Dualshock 4 with a PS4 exclusive for just £39.99

Given that PS4 controllers themselves normally retail for £34.99, you’re essentially bagging the peripheral alongside a wonderful game for a fraction of the price. The deal is already proving to be very popular, meaning that stock likely won’t be around for very long.

In the deal you can choose from Black, Green Camo, Glacier White, Red and Rose Gold Dualshock 4 designs and the games included in the bundle are none other than The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

If you haven’t played any of these first-party exclusives, you’re honestly running out of excuses to give them a try, especially with a bargain like this. PS4 console bundles are sadly less common this Prime Day, likely because the PS5 is launching in a matter of weeks.

That being said, it means that accessories and games are going cheap, and those who don’t plan to upgrade in the coming months can bag themselves a number of brilliant products with massive discounts. Here’s what we thought of God of War in our 4.5/5 review:

“God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies. It’s a shame, then, that boss fights have fallen by the wayside at every level to become terribly monotonous – but if that’s the cost of what Santa Monica has built, it’s certainly a price worth paying.” It also won our Game of the Year back in 2018, so you know it’s good.

