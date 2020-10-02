Prime Day 2020: What to expect from Amazon’s huge sale

After a substantial wait (and rumours of a cancellation), Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost upon us – here’s everything you need to know to prepare for this year’s sale.

Even though Prime Day 2020 has finally been confirmed, it still feels a tad surreal that we’re even getting a Prime Day sale this year. After all, Amazon’s annual event has become a staple of summertime shopping, and now that it’s been pushed back to October, the bonanza is just around the corner from Black Friday.

Because things are different with this year’s Prime Day, there are several new factors to consider in assuring that you get the best deals possible in the latter half of 2020. For the ultimate guide on how to navigate Amazon Prime Day 2020, you’re already in the right place.

Remember, if you want to make use of any of the Prime Day deals that are now live, you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime, which has a 30-day free trial that you can make use of.

Prime Day: Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Even though Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until October 13th, Amazon has a few tempting offers scattered around its site that are still worth checking out. If you fancy a bit of retail therapy ahead of Prime Day, here are the best Amazon deals available right now.

Prime Day: Deal predictions

It should go without saying that Amazon’s highlight deals will be for the company’s own-brand products. Whether it’s the Kindle, Echo, Fire Tab or something else, these Amazon products always receive the biggest discount of the year on Prime Day.

Given how popular smart speakers and e-readers tend to be as Christmas presents, Prime Day will be one of the best chances to sort out your Christmas shopping in one fell swoop.

Because the next generation of gaming consoles are set to drop in November, don’t be too surprised if Amazon uses Prime Day as a means to offload an extra stock of PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are in its inventory. If you don’t fancy forking out serious cash for next-gen hardware, this could be a great opportunity to jump on the gaming bandwagon on the cheap.

Prime Day: Should I wait until Black Friday?

The answer to this question boils down to two things – the products you’re interested in and the retailers you plan on shopping with. If you plan on doing most of your shopping with Amazon, then Prime Day is by far the better bet.

Amazon makes no secret of the fact that its best deals appear on Prime Day. That isn’t to say that everything offered on Black Friday is a waste of time, it just means that if Amazon discounts a product during Prime Day, the company won’t be offering a cheaper price on the same product come Black Friday.

Similarly, Amazon also has a knack for offering the best deal on its own products – go figure. If you plan on buying an Amazon Echo or a Kindle this year, Prime Day is a better option all-round. For everything else, it’s best to hold off until Black Friday.

