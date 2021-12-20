Final Fantasy VII remake gets long-awaited PS5 upgrade for PS Plus subscribers

Square Enix has confirmed that the PS5 upgrade for the version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which became available for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 in March this year.

In a tweet over the weekend, the developer said those who had downloaded the Remake from PlayStation Plus will have access to the PS5 version of the game. Despite some confusion in some quarters of the media, it won’t be a free upgrade, but Square-Enix has not announced the upgrade price at the time of writing.

That finally remedies the oversight of this last Spring when the PS Plus edition included only the PS4 version of the game, rather than the PS5-centric Intergrade, which offers improved lighting, effects and support for the new-gen console’s DualSense controller.

On top of that, there was no path for upgrade for PS5 owners. So, it was a difficult for PS5 owners faced with buying the entire game outright, if they wished to take advantage of the visually enhanced version.

Beyond the release of the PS5 upgrade, the DLC Episode Intermission expansion – which features “Yuffie as the main character, introducing an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy” – will also be available for PS5 owners.

It’s taken us a while to make sense of this, but that was a PS5-exclusive DLC and came with the standalone version of FF7R. Those on the PS4 version upgrading to the PS5 version will have to pay for the DLC, but it will be 25% off for a limited time.

The news comes after the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrate launched on the Epic Games Store last week, giving PC gamers a chance to get involved. However, early experiences haven’t been good for many PC gamers.

In our review of FF7R we gave it a 4.5/5 star score with our review calling it “one of the finest JRPGs in recent memory, setting a new benchmark for visuals and real-time combat in the series while managing to begin retelling one of gaming’s greatest tales in grandiose fashion.”