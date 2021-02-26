Final Fantasy 7 Remake is free on PlayStation Plus in March, but with no PS5 upgrade

Sony has announced all of the freebies coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers in March, and they happens to include our Game of the Year for 2020.

Headlining the coming month’s selection is the fantastic Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which first launched back in April of last year to critical and commercial acclaim.

It’s excellent, and we’re honestly surprised it has come to Sony’s online subscription service so early. However, this week also saw the announcement of a PS5 version in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Those who play the game for the first time on PlayStation Plus will not be eligible for a free upgrade to the new console, and will instead have to pay for both the visual enhancements and new narrative content.

Other games in the March line-up include Remnant: From The Ashes, Farpoint and Maquette. It’s an incredibly solid quartet of games, all of which will be playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will include enhanced visuals, improved resolution and performance. New features such as a photo mode and other quality of life changes will also be introduced as part of the new version.

Beloved character Yuffie Kisaragi and newcomer Sonon will be part of a new narrative expansion with new story elements, locations and battles which will compliment the base game in a number of ways.

A character from divisive PS2 spin-off Dirge of Cerberus is even featured in the trailer, showing that this remake is headed in some wild places. It will launch exclusively for the PS5 on June 10th as both a solo product and free upgrade for existing owners.

The new story content will need to be purchased by all players, which seems like a fair deal given the upgrade itself is absolutely free. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be subject to no such goodwill however, and will need to cough up dough for it all.

What are your thoughts on March's PlayStation Plus offerings?