Bloodborne comes to PC, sort of, with PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now has added Bloodborne to its library, meaning you can now play Hidetaka Miyazaki’s other franchise on your PC for the low price of a subscription to PlayStation Now.

It’s a workaround, admittedly. But despite the rampant success of Dark Souls on PC, Sony owns the rights to Bloodborne, meaning the legions of Dark Souls fans that only own a PC are unlikely to see if show up on the steam marketplace.

Our former games editor Sam gave Bloodborne a 9./10 and it’s become an instant classic, sharing a nightmarish tone, brutal combat and alien lore with Dark Souls, but with a more aggressive combat style that prioritises constant pressure. It’s quite unique, and honestly worth a go if you haven’t played it before.

So, to the rescue comes PlayStation Now, Sony’s premium streaming service that allows subscribers to play a library of PlayStation titles on their PS4 or PC. Right now, you can get a free seven-day trial of the service, and there’s a promotion that means new subscribers can sign up cheap.

A couple of caveats. While I haven’t experienced it myself in my limited experience with PlayStation Now, there are complaints of input lag and latency issues, especially if you’re not currently on a wired connection to the internet. Your mileage may vary though, and you could absolutely test that out during a free trial if Bloodborne for PC is what you desire.

It’s not just Bloodborne, either. The service also offers the only way to play the original God of War trilogy, Red Dead Redemption and The Last of Us on PC. The kicker is that the app for the service doesn’t support a mouse and keyboard, nor third-party controllers. If you want to play PlayStation games on your PC, you’ll need to fork out for a DUALSHOCK4 to play them with.

