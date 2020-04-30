Bethesda Softworks donates $1 million to Covid-19 relief

Bethesda is the latest game company that’s doing its bit to support Covid-19 relief. The gaming giant is donating a million dollars to support charities and community efforts.

There’s no doubt that the release of – and monetisation strategies around – Fallout 76 put Bethesda’s reputation in jeopardy. We’re glad to see them doing something a little more wholesome during this time of crisis.

The one million dollar donation is split into three pots, with half of the sum going to Direct Relief. A charity that’s working to provide personal protective equipment and other crucial supplies to frontline health workers.

$250,000 will go to global charity, UNICEF, which is working hard to keep vulnerable children and families safe during the crisis.

Related: Best Fitness Games 2020 – Top titles for staying fit at home

The final $250,000 will be distributed in communities around Bethesda’s offices around the world, helping to support vulnerable people and organisations.

A statement on the Bethesda website reads:

“With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts. We plan to donate $1,000,000. “As we continue to stay home, we’re committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaign. We’ll be streaming from our home offices – and we’ll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we’re supporting. Check out Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated stream schedules, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda. “Whether it’s playing games, watching streams, or however you’re choosing to stay active during these challenging times, we encourage you to find ways to stay connected to others while we continue to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Related: Best PS4 Games (April 2020) – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

Bethesda already joined a raft of other games publishers and developers in offering free games to NHS workers. Watch this space for more updates on the contribution of the tech and gaming industries.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…