NHS workers are being given free games by Sega, Bethesda, Codemasters and more

The UK’s embattled NHS workers continue to work against the coronavirus in the UK and now games companies have offered them a little something to say thank you. The giveaway – involving some of gaming’s biggest publishers – is offering free game codes to NHS workers right now.

NHS workers have been making non-stop headlines as they’re forced to work long hours in dangerous, infectious conditions. The likes of Sega, Bethesda, Codemasters and many more publishers, big and small, are attempting to show those health workers some gratitude with a free game to enjoy in their downtime.

80,000 free games “have been donated by games businesses” according to the Games for Carers giveaway site and those titles span every gaming platform.

If you’re an NHS worker, simply head over to the website and sign up using your work email address to receive further info on bagging a free game.

A statement on the giveaway site reads:

“We’ve got games for every platform – PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile – so there should be something for everyone. And new games are being added every day, so you don’t have to rush! “Just enter your name and NHS email address into the ‘About Me’ box, then click ‘Enter Giveaway’, and we’ll email you telling you how to choose your game.”

Notably, Sega has already played the good samaritan this week, announcing yesterday that it’s giving away free copies of Total War: Shogun 2 on Steam. This is intended to encourage people to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus. They publicised the giveaway with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

It’s great to see the gaming industry doing its bit to help and support NHS workers at this time of need. The current Covid-19 restrictions give health workers, and most other people, few outlets during their leisure time. Hopefully, this game giveaway will help that leisure time to pass a little more smoothly and a little more enjoyably.

Below is the full list of publishers and developers involved at the time of writing:

