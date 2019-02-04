4A Games chimes in on Metro Exodus Epic Games Store controversy

4A Games, developers of Metro Exodus, have opened up about the controversy surrounding the title’s exclusivity to Epic Games Store.

Last week, Deep Silver and Epic Games announced that Metro Exodus will be launching exclusively for the Epic Games Store on PC.

With pre-orders already being taken on Steam for a reasonable period of time, Valve was quick to describe the decision as “unfair” to consumers.

Now the dust has settled somewhat, 4A Games has emerged to state that the decision of Epic Games Store exclusivity was not one made by the studio.

“The recent decision to move Metro Exodus from Steam to the Epic Game Store was made by Koch Media / Deep Silver alone.

The recent comments made by a member of the 4A Games development team do not reflect Deep Silver’s or 4A Games’ view on the future of the franchise. They do reflect the hurt and disappointment of a passionate individual who has seen what was previously nothing but positive goodwill towards his work turn to controversy due to a business decision he had no control over.

We respectfully ask that any and all valid feedback over this decision is directed at Koch Media / Deep Silver, and not the developers at 4A Games.”

It appears that some vile comments were put towards 4A Games following the exclusivity decision, leading one member of the team to claim that a lack of sales will lead to the studio moving away from the PC Platform.

“If all PC players announce a boycott of Metro, then the next Metro, if it does happen, is definitely not on the PC,” the user said.

As expected, they were quick to state this doesn’t reflect the development studio’s views as a whole, who remains fully committed to its PC audience.

One of the core reasons for Deep Silver making the move to Epic Games Store for Metro Exodus is likely due to the higher revenue split for publishers, a similar move was made by Ubisoft with The Division 2.

