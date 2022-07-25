Game of Thrones in 4K HDR coming to HBO Max – will Sky follow suit in the UK?

Remember seeing the Battle of Winterfell in the final season of Game of Thrones? No, us neither. It was way too dark!

Well hopefully, we’ll soon get a better look at the final titanic battle between the white walkers and humanity’s finest. The entire eight seasons will soon benefit from the 4K HDR version launching on HBO Max in the United States.

To coincide with the premiere of GoT spin-off House of the Dragon next month, Warner Media has announced all eight seasons of the pop culture phenomenon will be available in “4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos”.

It will be interesting to see whether the addition of a HDR stream will make some details more discernible, following complaints from viewers when the episode originally aired in 2019.

Subscribers will need the ad-free plan and a supported device in order to watch in the advanced format. Warner also says House of the Dragon will also be available in the high-end AV formats when it arrives on the service on August 21.

With HBO Max taking the step, it’s now possible its UK broadcast partner Sky might offer access to the advanced versions via Sky Q or Sky Glass. Trusted Reviews has contacted the company for clarification.

Until now the only way to watch Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is with the 4K Ultra HD physical box set, which currently costs £183.59 on Amazon.

HBO recommends a download speed of 50+ Mbps in oder to maintain consistent 4K streaming quality and here are some of the supported devices: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV, 4K LG Smart TVs, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Samsung TVs, VIZIO 4K Smart TVs, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S, Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex.

