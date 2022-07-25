 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Game of Thrones in 4K HDR coming to HBO Max – will Sky follow suit in the UK?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Remember seeing the Battle of Winterfell in the final season of Game of Thrones? No, us neither. It was way too dark!

Well hopefully, we’ll soon get a better look at the final titanic battle between the white walkers and humanity’s finest. The entire eight seasons will soon benefit from the 4K HDR version launching on HBO Max in the United States.

To coincide with the premiere of GoT spin-off House of the Dragon next month, Warner Media has announced all eight seasons of the pop culture phenomenon will be available in “4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos”.

It will be interesting to see whether the addition of a HDR stream will make some details more discernible, following complaints from viewers when the episode originally aired in 2019.

Subscribers will need the ad-free plan and a supported device in order to watch in the advanced format. Warner also says House of the Dragon will also be available in the high-end AV formats when it arrives on the service on August 21.

With HBO Max taking the step, it’s now possible its UK broadcast partner Sky might offer access to the advanced versions via Sky Q or Sky Glass. Trusted Reviews has contacted the company for clarification.

Until now the only way to watch Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is with the 4K Ultra HD physical box set, which currently costs £183.59 on Amazon.

HBO recommends a download speed of 50+ Mbps in oder to maintain consistent 4K streaming quality and here are some of the supported devices: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV, 4K LG Smart TVs, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Samsung TVs, VIZIO 4K Smart TVs, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S, Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex.

You can see everything else that’s coming to HBO Max in August 2022 here.

You might like…

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 1 month ago
HBO Max Review

HBO Max Review

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Sky Glass Review

Sky Glass Review

Kob Monney 8 months ago
Sky Glass vs Sky Q: What’s the difference?

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: What’s the difference?

David Ludlow 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.