House of the Dragon premiere date sets up Lord of the Rings showdown

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has its premiere date, and it’s great news for UK fans of the world created by George R.R. Martin.

The American broadcaster has today confirmed House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and HBO Max in the United States on Sunday August 21.

Interestingly, that sets up a fantasy showdown with Amazon’s Lord of The Rings series, The Rings of Power airing its first Episode on Prime Video on September 2.

Brits will also be pleased to know another Game of Thrones tradition has been carried over from the latter series; the UK simulcast. If precedent is followed, the debut episode will air in the UK on Sunday August 22 at 2am.

As there’s no HBO or HBO Max in the UK, House of Dragon will be available on Sky Atlantic in the UK, which is available to Sky subscribers and as part of NOW streaming service’s Entertainment package. Given the teaser image features a hatching dragon egg, we’d bet a few bucks the winged beasts will be back this time.

House of Dragon plot and cast

The show will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will chronicle the House of Targaryen and is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The first volume of the book was released in November 2018 and the series will focus on the second half of this volume, which wasn’t exactly that well received.

It’ll chronicle the lives Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors, who long-ruled Westeros before Jaime Lannister’s rude intervention during Robert’s Rebellion. The plot is thought to centred on the civil war between Targaryen siblings Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Aegon II (may not actually be in season one) following the death of their father King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is a dragonrider of pure Valyrian blood and the king’s first born child, while Matt Smith’s also starring as the king’s younger bother and heir, Prince Daemon Targaryen. He’s described as a “peerless warrior and dragon rider”

You can see the official trailer, released last October, below:

Are you most excited for The House of Dragon or The Rings of Power? Can the House of Dragon cast of the stink of Game of Thrones Season 8? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.