Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to bring back a bezel bonus, leak confirms

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re a Samsung mobile fan, we’re right in the middle of leakin’ season and and this week we’ve had a deluge.

Fresh off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked renders yesterday, we seem to have a pretty extensive look at the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic thanks to images published by WinFuture.

And, in all fairness, you’d be hard pressed to notice what’s changed about the Galaxy Watch 6, even when taking a close look at the images. It appears to have slightly thinner bezels and it seems that both watches will have a new quick-switch strap mechanism.

It’s the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provides the most excitement with the return of the rotating bezel that enables users to control the user interface without tapping at the touchscreen. Samsung didn’t release a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, instead opting for a Pro version that didn’t have the rotating bezel at all, a much loved feature.

You can see the renders from all angles (via 9to5Google) here:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Image credit: WinFuture

Plenty of rumours have pointed towards the return; indeed we’ve seen renders showcasing the hardware in the past, and today’s leaks add to the evidence. When reviewing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro we bemoaned the absence of the bezel.

Our reviewer wrote: “The second annoyance relates to the Watch’s bezel, specifically the lack of a rotating function. A physical rotating bezel was one of my favourite things about the Galaxy Watch 3. It let you switch between screens, adjust slider controls and much more without needing to engage with the touchscreen. For reasons unbeknownst to me Samsung semi-retired the function on the Galaxy Watch 4 by making it only available for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and now it hasn’t returned it back for the Watch 5 series, period.”

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch next month at Samsung’s Unpacked event in Seoul. It’ll join the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 handsets.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

