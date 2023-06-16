Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to bring back a bezel bonus, leak confirms

If you’re a Samsung mobile fan, we’re right in the middle of leakin’ season and and this week we’ve had a deluge.

Fresh off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked renders yesterday, we seem to have a pretty extensive look at the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic thanks to images published by WinFuture.

And, in all fairness, you’d be hard pressed to notice what’s changed about the Galaxy Watch 6, even when taking a close look at the images. It appears to have slightly thinner bezels and it seems that both watches will have a new quick-switch strap mechanism.

It’s the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provides the most excitement with the return of the rotating bezel that enables users to control the user interface without tapping at the touchscreen. Samsung didn’t release a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, instead opting for a Pro version that didn’t have the rotating bezel at all, a much loved feature.

You can see the renders from all angles (via 9to5Google) here:

Image credit: WinFuture

Plenty of rumours have pointed towards the return; indeed we’ve seen renders showcasing the hardware in the past, and today’s leaks add to the evidence. When reviewing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro we bemoaned the absence of the bezel.

Our reviewer wrote: “The second annoyance relates to the Watch’s bezel, specifically the lack of a rotating function. A physical rotating bezel was one of my favourite things about the Galaxy Watch 3. It let you switch between screens, adjust slider controls and much more without needing to engage with the touchscreen. For reasons unbeknownst to me Samsung semi-retired the function on the Galaxy Watch 4 by making it only available for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and now it hasn’t returned it back for the Watch 5 series, period.”

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch next month at Samsung’s Unpacked event in Seoul. It’ll join the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 handsets.