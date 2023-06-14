Galaxy Watch 6 will get life-saving feature Apple Watch has had for years.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch will be the first to offer irregular heartrate notifications (IHRN), finally bringing Samsung up to speed with the Apple Watch range.

The company has announced the feature, which checks for the potential of atrial fibrillation (AFib), will roll out in 13 countries including the UK later this year.

Snatch up this discounted Dyson fan before it’s too late There has never been a better time to invest in a quality fan as the summer heat fully sets in. Thankfully, these refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Me Fans have finally seen a discount on eBay. ebay

Save 10%

Now just £269.99 View Deal

The feature will work hand-in-hand with the company’s electro cardiogram feature, Samsung says, to give users a more holistic view of their heart health.

“Alongside the on-demand ECG tracking, the IHRN feature checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background and warns the user of potential AFib activity. Together with the existing Heart Rate monitor, users can gain even deeper insights into their cardiovascular health,” the company says in a blog post.

The feature will become part of the Samsung Health Monitor app as part of the new One UI 5 Watch update which will roll out on “the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices later this year.” From that point, Samsung plans to make the feature available on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series devices.

Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Watch 6 series devices at the forthcoming Unpacked event next month. Samsung reportedly plans to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones during the event.

Samsung had previously previewed One UI 5 Watch, which promises to “set the standard for holistic wellness via a healthy night’s rest.” There’s a new Sleep Insights UI, Sleep Coaching and integration with SmartThings to let users “switch off their connected devices to create a more conducive environment for rest.”

Samsung is also introducing customised interval training programs, which will enable users to set goals like burning fat and higher-impact cardio based upon the intensity levels of the workout (warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard-training and max. effort).