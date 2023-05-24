Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leak reveals return of rotating bezel

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have emerged from a reliable source, hinting at the return of a sorely missed feature.

The ever-reliable OnLeaks has teamed up with Mysmartprice to publish a bunch of high quality renders of Samsung’s forthcoming premium smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

It’s fair to say that the images don’t suggest a radical design overhaul from Samsung, with a familiar circular look that screams ‘proper watch’. The frame appears to rise in between the two control buttons, giving off strong Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vibes.

That makes sense, given that this would mark the return of the Classic sub-brand after Samsung went Pro with the Galaxy Watch 5 line. The renders also suggest the return of a particular feature after many of us complained about its omission in last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: a rotating bezel.

This ingenious little mechanism was one of our favourite things about using the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (pictured) and previous Galaxy Watch wearables. The digital replacement simply didn’t match the tactile appeal of this signature feature. We’re glad to see it back, even if it’s likely to be a Classic-only affair.

Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, alongside the regular Galaxy Watch 6, at its next Unpacked event in July. This will primarily be an event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables, but smartwatches should also get their moment in the sun.

Previous rumours have suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will pack a large 1.47-inch OLED display with a 470 x 470 resolution. We’re also expecting a relatively large 425mAh battery.