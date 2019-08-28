The Galaxy S11 will have a way better camera than the Galaxy Note 10: Leak

Samsung plans to radically improve the Galaxy S11’s camera tech, in a bid to reclaim its spot as the king of mobile photography, according to a fresh leaks.

The leak stemmed from serial tech tipster Ice Universe on Twitter earlier this week. The post sadly didn’t actually offer any technical details about the camera or Galaxy S11 specs, however.

The S11 camera will bring something that has never been seen before. Samsung fans, if you care about the camera, please skip Note10 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 26, 2019

This makes gauging the authenticity of the tip fairly tricky. But the move would make sense given how much of a minor upgrade the Note 10’s camera was.

Related: Best camera phone 2019

The Galaxy Note 10 is the latest flagship phablet from Samsung. It features a close to identical camera setup to the Galaxy S10.

Round back you’ll find triple sensor camera that pairs a main 12-megapixel sensor with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Both the main and telephoto sensors have OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Related: Best Samsung phone 2019

During testing we’ve found the setup is good, but far from best in class. The Huawei P30 Pro offers better overall photo quality. Apple and Google are also expected to be working hard to upgrade the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4’s camera setups, according to industry rumblings.

The iPhone 11 is expected to feature a new triple camera setup when it launches later in September. Google’s also confirmed the Pixel 4 will have a multi-sensor rear camera, though the exact specifications remain unknown.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

Samsung has been working to upgrade its camera technology in recent months. Samsung unveiled the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with Xiaomi earlier in August.

The firm claims the mobile sensor is the first in the world to offer “a resolution equivalent to” a high-end DSLR camera. It’s expected to be used in Samsung’s hotly rumour Galaxy A91, mid-range phone. Xiaomi is also expected to be using it for its latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More