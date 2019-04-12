Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 price, release date and features: All the leaks so far surrounding Xiaomi’s next flagship.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might not be the most high profile handset release of the year, but discerning smartphone fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for any news surrounding it.

Back in 2016, the original Xiaomi Mi Mix was one of the first phones to declare war on the bezel. Skip forward a couple of years, and 2018’s Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 kept this all-screen focus without resorting to an unsightly notch.

So what design delights does the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 have in store for us? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 release date – When is the Huawei Mate 30 out?

Here’s when previous Mi Mix handsets have been announced:

Xiaomi Mi Mix – October 2016

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 – September 2017

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 – October 2018

This particular family of phones has a pretty short history, but all three phones have been announced at roughly the same time of year.

That’s why we’re confident in predicting that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will take a bow in September or October of this year.

The release date is a little trickier to pin down. The original Mi Mix and the Mi Mix 3 hit shops in November of their respective years, while the Mi Mix 2 landed in September 2017.

This would seem to point to a November 2019 release date for the Mi Mix 4, but it could always be brought forward a little.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 price – How much will the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 cost?

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 landed for £499, while the Mi Mix 2 cost £440 at launch the year before that. It’s a steady increase, and we would expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to stick within similar bounds.

Keeping the price just south of £500 seems to be the sweet spot for an ‘entry-level flagship’ such as this, so a price freeze might be in order. If it does get a price bump, expect it to be within £60 or so of that mark.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 – Performance

Rumour has it that the Xiomi Mi Mix 4 will pack Snapdragon 855 CPUs. This is Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor for 2019.

In truth, this isn’t a massive prediction to make. Both previous Mi Mix devices packed the latest Qualcomm chips, after all. But it does assure us that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will likely come up with the performance goods.

Especially if, as initial reports have claimed, the Mi Mix 4 marries that power with 10GB of RAM. That’s an awful lot of headroom if true.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 – Design and display

Last year’s Mi Mix 3 was quite the head-turner. It opted to do away with the notch, stashing the front camera behind a slider system instead.

Will the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 keep this bold design feature? This was one of the better-engineered sliders we’ve encountered, so it’s not out of the question.

But there are intriguing suggestions out there on the web that Xiaomi might go even bolder with the Mi Mix 4. Some of said that it could well pack a foldable screen design.

Xiaomi does seem to be working on its own foldable phone – as seemingly confirmed by Twitter tipster Evan Blass – but whether that will turn out to be the Mi Mix 4 or something else remains to be seen.

It’s worth mentioning that rival foldable efforts from Samsung and Huawei have both been given their own names rather than directly replacing a non-foldable predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 – Camera

Back in December 2018, Chinese tech site ITHome carried a report from Hong Kong-based GF Securities that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 would pack a triple camera system. Again, this isn’t a massively cutting edge approach, with multiple vendors already packing such a set-up, including Samsung and Huawei.

Of course, we haven’t seen this approach too much in a £500 phone, so that’s something to look forward to.

Even more excitingly, the aforementioned report claims that the Mi Mix 4 will pack a periscope lens for improved optical zoom. We’ve already seen this approach taken in the Huawei P30 Pro, to awesome effect.

Again, though, that phone costs a good deal more than the Mi Mix 4’s expected £500 price tag. Exciting stuff, if true.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 – Additional specs and features

According to early reports, the Mi Mix 4 will be powered by a 3700mAh battery. That would be a hefty 500mAh more capacious than last year’s Mi Mix 3.

Given that we found that phone’s screen-on time to be quite exceptional, we’re excited by the prospect of more. Could this be a genuine two-day phone?

Another feature we can expect to see in the Mi Mix 4 is 5G – or at the very least, there will be a 5G variant of the phone. After all, Xiaomi is releasing a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3.