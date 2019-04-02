The Galaxy Note 10 could feature at least one major Samsung surprise

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be released later this year, with the super-sized flagship rumoured to come with a big surprise this year.

South Korean media outlet The Bell reports (H/T) that a radical new Galaxy Note 10 model could join the ‘regular’ Galaxy Note 9 successor, citing supply chain sources as revealing the change to Samsung’s phablet lineup in 2019.

According to the financial news site, Samsung could look to follow up on the success of its smaller Galaxy S10e variant by adopting a similar strategy with the Note 10 and releasing a Galaxy Note 10e with a more modestly sized screen (and potentially less powerful specs).

Alternatively, Samsung could do the opposite and release an even larger Galaxy Note 10+ model. While the “component industry” tipsters wouldn’t be drawn on screen size specifics, the Galaxy S10+ measures in at 6.4 inches – the same as the Galaxy Note 9.

Rumours suggest a larger Note 10 could feature a Quad HD screen measuring up to 6.7-inches, which is certainly pushing the boundaries when you consider that the threshold for small form factor tablets used to be regarded as 7 inches.

A final possibility it that the mystery second Galaxy Note 10 model is simply a 5G version of the same device, akin to the 5G Galaxy S10 about to be released.

The report also says that the Galaxy Note 10 will be launched in August this year at a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event just before the IFA 2019 trade show kicks-off in Berlin.

Based on Samsung’s recent product launch patterns, this sounds like a good bet to us. The chaebol has eschewed popular showcases lately in favour of holding its own gatherings just before major conventions, with the Galaxy S10 reveal just before MWC 2019 being the most recent example.

Related: Best Android phones

Whatever the case, expect the Note 10 to carry a fairly hefty price tag to match its expected powerhouse specs – though a smaller Galaxy S10e model could come at a more reasonable cost, if (and it’s a big if) the rumour pans out to be accurate.

How big is too big? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.